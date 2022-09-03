AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.24 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.