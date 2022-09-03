128,800 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

