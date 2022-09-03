MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its 200-day moving average is $238.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

