Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

