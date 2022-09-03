MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,053.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 382,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $123.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

