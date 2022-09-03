T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.