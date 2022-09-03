MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 17,892 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

