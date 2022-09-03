Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

