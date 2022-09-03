MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,480,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 468,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.