MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $436,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

