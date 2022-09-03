MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

