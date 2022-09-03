CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Stephens increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

