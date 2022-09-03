Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

