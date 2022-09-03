Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.37.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.