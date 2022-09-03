Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

