Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

