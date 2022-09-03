Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.