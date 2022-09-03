Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,600 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SANM stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $52.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.