CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $103,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 41.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $222.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.62 and a fifty-two week high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

