Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $288.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.69 and its 200 day moving average is $273.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

