Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

VMC stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

