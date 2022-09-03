Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2,580.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.