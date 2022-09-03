Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,530,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,868,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 7.1 %

Nabors Industries Profile

Shares of NBR stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.70.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.