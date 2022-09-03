Yatsen (YSG) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yatsen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million -$241.77 million -3.03 Yatsen Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.74

Yatsen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.1% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yatsen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -29.53% -22.75% -18.15% Yatsen Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yatsen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen Competitors 122 940 977 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Yatsen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Yatsen has a beta of -5.16, meaning that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen’s peers have a beta of 38.63, meaning that their average share price is 3,763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yatsen peers beat Yatsen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

