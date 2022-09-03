Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

