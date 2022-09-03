Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,777 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $20,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

