Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

