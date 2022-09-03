Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BIO opened at $478.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $825.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

