Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

