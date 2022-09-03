Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,246 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Incyte by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Incyte by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.