Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 25,908 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,908 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $77.14 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.