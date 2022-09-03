D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in eBay by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 157,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in eBay by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.