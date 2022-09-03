Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

