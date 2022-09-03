Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

NYSE ES opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

