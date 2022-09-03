Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.04 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

