Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,706 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

