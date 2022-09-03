Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,380 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
BRT Apartments Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
