Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

