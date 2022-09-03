Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $22.18 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

