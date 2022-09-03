Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

