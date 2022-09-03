Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $99.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

