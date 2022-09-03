Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $162.09 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

