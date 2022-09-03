SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

