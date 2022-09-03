Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 13,192 Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUFB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFB stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.