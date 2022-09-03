Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,587 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

