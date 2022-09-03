Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

