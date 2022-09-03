Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

