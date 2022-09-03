Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

