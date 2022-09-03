STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

