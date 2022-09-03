Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $314.70.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

